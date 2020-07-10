1627 Castle Court

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex in Museum District-Montrose area, conveniently located near St Thomas University, Museum of Fine Arts, Rice University and Herman Park. Walking distance to parks, restaurants/bars. Why live in an apartment when you can live in this charming duplex on a neighborhood friendly street with sidewalks for evening walks, jogs or bike rides. Great lease price with an additional $200 UTILITIES PAID - water, gas, cable, wifi and yard maintenance! *Can be available fully furnished. Attentive and local Landlord, what else can you ask for? Will lease quickly, contact me for a showing today.