Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:02 AM

1620 Enclave Pkwy

1620 Enclave Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Floorplans

In-Home Washer & Dryer

Wood Plank Style Flooring in Living and Baths

Gourmet Kitchen Island with Pantry

Granite Countertops with Subway Tile Backsplash

Designer Lighting and Plumbing Fixtures

Nine-Foot Ceilings

Decorative Crown Molding

Stainless Steel Appliances with Water Filtration

Walk In Closets

Space-conscious Built-ins

Private Balcony or Patio

Ceiling Fans

Granite Vanities with Double Sinks

Heat and Air Conditioning

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Voted Top Resident Satisfaction in 2017!

Move-in Made Easy with Our Digital Waterton Concierge

Enjoy our Services from Apartment Butler

Brand New Apartment Community

Pet Friendly Community

Ideal Location in the Houston Energy Corridor

Easy Access to Eldridge Parkway and I-10

Minutes from Terry Hersey Park

Resort-style Swimming Pools

WiFi Enabled Clubhouse and Pool Area

Outdoor Kitchen

Gorgeous Pool and Courtyard Views

24 Hour Fitness Center with Free Weights and Helix Training Cardio

Complimentary Gourmet Coffee Bar

Game Room with Pool Table, Poker, and Bocce

Conference Room with TV Entertainment

Online Resident Portal

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Available

Clubhouse with Coffee Bar and Spacious Kitchen

Controlled Access Gates

On-site Professional Management

On-site Maintenance

Social Activities

BBQ Grilling Area

Detached Garages

Online Service Requests and Status Updates

Electronic Communications with Management Office

Personal Account Management

Recurring Auto-Payment Option

Free e-Check Payments

Online Rent Payments

Cash Payments Via Moneygram

_________________________

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Enclave Pkwy have any available units?
1620 Enclave Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Enclave Pkwy have?
Some of 1620 Enclave Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Enclave Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Enclave Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Enclave Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Enclave Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1620 Enclave Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Enclave Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1620 Enclave Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Enclave Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Enclave Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Enclave Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1620 Enclave Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 1620 Enclave Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 1620 Enclave Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Enclave Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

