1620 Enclave Pkwy

Amenities
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Spacious 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Floorplans
In-Home Washer & Dryer
Wood Plank Style Flooring in Living and Baths
Gourmet Kitchen Island with Pantry
Granite Countertops with Subway Tile Backsplash
Designer Lighting and Plumbing Fixtures
Nine-Foot Ceilings
Decorative Crown Molding
Stainless Steel Appliances with Water Filtration
Walk In Closets
Space-conscious Built-ins
Private Balcony or Patio
Ceiling Fans
Granite Vanities with Double Sinks
Heat and Air Conditioning
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Voted Top Resident Satisfaction in 2017!
Move-in Made Easy with Our Digital Waterton Concierge
Enjoy our Services from Apartment Butler
Brand New Apartment Community
Pet Friendly Community
Ideal Location in the Houston Energy Corridor
Easy Access to Eldridge Parkway and I-10
Minutes from Terry Hersey Park
Resort-style Swimming Pools
WiFi Enabled Clubhouse and Pool Area
Outdoor Kitchen
Gorgeous Pool and Courtyard Views
24 Hour Fitness Center with Free Weights and Helix Training Cardio
Complimentary Gourmet Coffee Bar
Game Room with Pool Table, Poker, and Bocce
Conference Room with TV Entertainment
Online Resident Portal
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Available
Clubhouse with Coffee Bar and Spacious Kitchen
Controlled Access Gates
On-site Professional Management
On-site Maintenance
Social Activities
BBQ Grilling Area
Detached Garages
Online Service Requests and Status Updates
Electronic Communications with Management Office
Personal Account Management
Recurring Auto-Payment Option
Free e-Check Payments
Online Rent Payments
Cash Payments Via Moneygram
_________________________
Tired of researching that new apartment?
We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So….reach out to us!