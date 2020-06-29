All apartments in Houston
1608 W Webster Street

1608 West Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 West Webster Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Look no further! This gorgeous four story, three bedroom townhome in Midtown offers amazing views, spacious living spaces, with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Feel like staying in? No problem! The rooftop terrace is the ideal place for entertaining or just soaking up some sun on a quiet afternoon. There is even a small side yard, perfect for pets and a grill. The wood floors have been recently refinished with fresh paint through most of the home. In addition, the house features full home wifi, a security system with cameras, and 6.1 speaker system in the living room. Virtual tours are available via Zoom or FaceTime on this truly unique home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 W Webster Street have any available units?
1608 W Webster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 W Webster Street have?
Some of 1608 W Webster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 W Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 W Webster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 W Webster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 W Webster Street is pet friendly.
Does 1608 W Webster Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 W Webster Street offers parking.
Does 1608 W Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 W Webster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 W Webster Street have a pool?
No, 1608 W Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 W Webster Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 W Webster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 W Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 W Webster Street has units with dishwashers.

