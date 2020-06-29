1608 W Webster Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Look no further! This gorgeous four story, three bedroom townhome in Midtown offers amazing views, spacious living spaces, with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Feel like staying in? No problem! The rooftop terrace is the ideal place for entertaining or just soaking up some sun on a quiet afternoon. There is even a small side yard, perfect for pets and a grill. The wood floors have been recently refinished with fresh paint through most of the home. In addition, the house features full home wifi, a security system with cameras, and 6.1 speaker system in the living room. Virtual tours are available via Zoom or FaceTime on this truly unique home.