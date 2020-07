16 Hermann Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS FREE STANDING CONTEMPORARY HOME LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY.BEAUTIFUL TILE UPON ENTRY WITH WOOD FLOORING IN LIVING ,DINING,KITCHEN AND ALL WALKWAYS.HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS ENSUITE WITH ONE BEDROOM ON THE 1ST LEVEL .THE ELEGANT LIVING AND DINING ROOMS ARE ON THE 2ND LEVEL.THE LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN HAS A HUGE ISLAND,EQUIPPED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED CABINETS AND LIGHTINGS, PERFECT FOR THE CHEF.THE SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM IS THE 3RD LEVEL.HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED AND FEELS NEW.LOCATED MINUTES AWAY FROM ALL AMENITIES, INCLUDING FREEWAYS, MEDICAL CENTER,HERMANN PARK, THE ZOO AND RESTAURANTS.MAKE THIS YOUR HOME.