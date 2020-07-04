All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:33 PM

15823 Roxton Ridge Drive

15823 Roxton Ridge Drive
Location

15823 Roxton Ridge Drive, Houston, TX 77598
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom has a large living area for gatherings. Spacious front and backyard with plenty of shade. Fire place in the living room perfect for the coming winter months to keep warm. Central heat and AC with washer and dryer in the garage. Mater bedroom is separate from the other rooms, master bath has a garden tub with a walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive have any available units?
15823 Roxton Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive have?
Some of 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15823 Roxton Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15823 Roxton Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

