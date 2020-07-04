15823 Roxton Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom has a large living area for gatherings. Spacious front and backyard with plenty of shade. Fire place in the living room perfect for the coming winter months to keep warm. Central heat and AC with washer and dryer in the garage. Mater bedroom is separate from the other rooms, master bath has a garden tub with a walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet.