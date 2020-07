Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2bd 1bath - 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom townhome in the Aldine area. The home has 2 car covered parking, side area that is fenced in for privacy, outdoor storage shed area, fireplace. The home has tile flooring, new modern paint job, and bathroom has been completely retiled and renovated (new tub, new surround, and new toilet).



(RLNE5069941)