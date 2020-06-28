1522 Auline Lane

Amenities
This is an updated home with an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a tasteful back splash and a gas range. The house has real hardwood floors with tile laminate in the kitchen. The house has a large living room with an additional den and a real wood burning fire place. The bathroom is update with granite, a vessel sink, and a tub enclosure. The refrigerator and washer & dryer are included with the house as well as a second fridge in the garage. The backyard is huge and completely fenced in. This house is conveniently located near I-10 with quick access to the Heights, Garden Oaks, The Galleria, and Memorial. Check this out today before it's gone!