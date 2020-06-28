1522 Auline Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is an updated home with an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a tasteful back splash and a gas range. The house has real hardwood floors with tile laminate in the kitchen. The house has a large living room with an additional den and a real wood burning fire place. The bathroom is update with granite, a vessel sink, and a tub enclosure. The refrigerator and washer & dryer are included with the house as well as a second fridge in the garage. The backyard is huge and completely fenced in. This house is conveniently located near I-10 with quick access to the Heights, Garden Oaks, The Galleria, and Memorial. Check this out today before it's gone!