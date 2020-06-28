All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1522 Auline Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1522 Auline Lane
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:21 PM

1522 Auline Lane

1522 Auline Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1522 Auline Lane, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an updated home with an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a tasteful back splash and a gas range. The house has real hardwood floors with tile laminate in the kitchen. The house has a large living room with an additional den and a real wood burning fire place. The bathroom is update with granite, a vessel sink, and a tub enclosure. The refrigerator and washer & dryer are included with the house as well as a second fridge in the garage. The backyard is huge and completely fenced in. This house is conveniently located near I-10 with quick access to the Heights, Garden Oaks, The Galleria, and Memorial. Check this out today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Auline Lane have any available units?
1522 Auline Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Auline Lane have?
Some of 1522 Auline Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Auline Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Auline Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Auline Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Auline Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1522 Auline Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Auline Lane offers parking.
Does 1522 Auline Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 Auline Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Auline Lane have a pool?
No, 1522 Auline Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Auline Lane have accessible units?
No, 1522 Auline Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Auline Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Auline Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston