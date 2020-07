1503 Seagate Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool hot tub

IT'S YOUR LUCKY DAY ! GREAT LEASE BACK ON THE MARKET! TROPICAL OASIS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CLEAR LAKE! VACATION 365 DAYS OF YEAR STARTING NOW! POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! NEW CONTEMPORARY PAINT COLORS THROUGHOUT WITH ALL NEW FLOORING! WOOD PANELING SHOWN IN PICTURES IS NOW PAINTED THE SAME NUETRAL COLOR AS THE REST OF THE HOME! WASHER/ DRYER/ AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! RANCH STYLE HOME WITH TONS OF SPACE FOR STORAGE AND ENTERTAINING! LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN! COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY THE SUMMER AND OUTDOOR FUN! EASY COMMUTE TO 45! PLENTY OF SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND ENTERTAINMENT CLOSE BY! EXEMPLIARY CCISD SCHOOLS! WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY AND INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL! MAKE AN APPOINTMENT NOW AND DON'T LET THIS ONE SLIP AWAY!