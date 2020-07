Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Location, Location, Location! Right in the heart of Houston. Close to shopping, Restaurants, Energy Corridor, City Center, Hersey Park, 15 min from Downtown. Lovely, updated 2 bed 2.5 baths. Granite counters, fresh paint throughout, gorgeous slate floors, no carpet. Lovely grounds in the complex that includes a pool. You will not want to miss this home! Ready for immediate move in.