Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:26 PM

14690 Perthshire Road

14690 Perthshire Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14690 Perthshire Rd, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Location, location, location! Easy access to I-10 and Energy Corridor. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome walking distance from Stratford HS. Upgraded granite countertops in kitchen and secondary bathrooms. Spacious floorpan with wood look tile throughout the first floor. Formal dining area, built ins for plenty of storage. Spacious bedrooms up, master bath features double sinks. Laundry room is located inside, washer/dryer included in lease. Corner townhome facing nice walking path in between. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts. Note- agent is related to landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14690 Perthshire Road have any available units?
14690 Perthshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14690 Perthshire Road have?
Some of 14690 Perthshire Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14690 Perthshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
14690 Perthshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14690 Perthshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 14690 Perthshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14690 Perthshire Road offer parking?
No, 14690 Perthshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 14690 Perthshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14690 Perthshire Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14690 Perthshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 14690 Perthshire Road has a pool.
Does 14690 Perthshire Road have accessible units?
No, 14690 Perthshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14690 Perthshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14690 Perthshire Road has units with dishwashers.

