14690 Perthshire Road

Amenities
Location, location, location! Easy access to I-10 and Energy Corridor. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome walking distance from Stratford HS. Upgraded granite countertops in kitchen and secondary bathrooms. Spacious floorpan with wood look tile throughout the first floor. Formal dining area, built ins for plenty of storage. Spacious bedrooms up, master bath features double sinks. Laundry room is located inside, washer/dryer included in lease. Corner townhome facing nice walking path in between. Community amenities include pool and tennis courts. Note- agent is related to landlord.