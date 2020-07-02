1449 Heights Boulevard

Amenities
This is a first floor -corner unit !
Rent includes water, on-site washer/dryer and one parking spot.
Private covered storage at the end of the building.
Common areas include grills and outdoor seating. There is also a small gym/workout available to all residents.
This unit can also be rented furnished.
~ Full Bedroom with linens
~ Living room furniture
~ Barstools
~ kitchen housewares.
All furniture is modern style.
Furnished $1,450 Read Less
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12650766
(RLNE5197800)