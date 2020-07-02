1449 Heights Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill

This is a first floor -corner unit !

Rent includes water, on-site washer/dryer and one parking spot.

Private covered storage at the end of the building.

Common areas include grills and outdoor seating. There is also a small gym/workout available to all residents.



This unit can also be rented furnished.

~ Full Bedroom with linens

~ Living room furniture

~ Barstools

~ kitchen housewares.

All furniture is modern style.



Furnished $1,450 Read Less



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12650766



(RLNE5197800)