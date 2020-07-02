All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

1449 Heights Boulevard

1449 Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Heights Boulevard, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
This is a first floor -corner unit !
Rent includes water, on-site washer/dryer and one parking spot.
Private covered storage at the end of the building.
Common areas include grills and outdoor seating. There is also a small gym/workout available to all residents.

This unit can also be rented furnished.
~ Full Bedroom with linens
~ Living room furniture
~ Barstools
~ kitchen housewares.
All furniture is modern style.

Furnished $1,450 Read Less

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12650766

(RLNE5197800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1449 Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1449 Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Heights Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Heights Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1449 Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1449 Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1449 Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 Heights Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

