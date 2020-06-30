14455 Still Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool tennis court

Great location in the heart of West Houston. Corner building with a courtyard view. Just steps away from one of the community pools. Hardwood flooring in the family room, dining and breakfast area. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. All bedroom up. Recent carpet upstairs, ceiling fans and 2 inch faux wood blinds. Neutrally painted and ready for move in! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Storage closet out by the carport. Complex amenities include a pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and clubhouse available to rent out. Water and trash pickup included. Walking/biking distance to local schools. Easy access to I-10, Bltwy 8 & Memorial. Very close to local shopping and dining. City Centre and Town and Country just minutes away.