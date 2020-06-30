All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14455 Still Meadow Drive

14455 Still Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14455 Still Meadow Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great location in the heart of West Houston. Corner building with a courtyard view. Just steps away from one of the community pools. Hardwood flooring in the family room, dining and breakfast area. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. All bedroom up. Recent carpet upstairs, ceiling fans and 2 inch faux wood blinds. Neutrally painted and ready for move in! Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Storage closet out by the carport. Complex amenities include a pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and clubhouse available to rent out. Water and trash pickup included. Walking/biking distance to local schools. Easy access to I-10, Bltwy 8 & Memorial. Very close to local shopping and dining. City Centre and Town and Country just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14455 Still Meadow Drive have any available units?
14455 Still Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14455 Still Meadow Drive have?
Some of 14455 Still Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14455 Still Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14455 Still Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14455 Still Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14455 Still Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14455 Still Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14455 Still Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 14455 Still Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14455 Still Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14455 Still Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14455 Still Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 14455 Still Meadow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14455 Still Meadow Drive has accessible units.
Does 14455 Still Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14455 Still Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

