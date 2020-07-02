All apartments in Houston
1416 Sul Ross St
1416 Sul Ross St

1416 Sul Ross Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Sul Ross Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Originally built in 1930, this spacious 1,536 square foot bungalow was recently renovated down to the studs with new electrical, plumbing, sheetrock, windows, driveway, and roof. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors extend throughout this 2/3 bedroom home which offers a fully renovated kitchen (brand new stainless appliances included), renovated bathroom with dual vanities, tub/shower combo, and great storage. Plus two bonus rooms and a utility room with brand new full-sized washer & dryer included. Fully-fenced backyard, and landscaping is included in rent. Located directly across from Menil Park and the Menil Collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Sul Ross St have any available units?
1416 Sul Ross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Sul Ross St have?
Some of 1416 Sul Ross St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Sul Ross St currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Sul Ross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Sul Ross St pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Sul Ross St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1416 Sul Ross St offer parking?
No, 1416 Sul Ross St does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Sul Ross St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Sul Ross St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Sul Ross St have a pool?
No, 1416 Sul Ross St does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Sul Ross St have accessible units?
No, 1416 Sul Ross St does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Sul Ross St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Sul Ross St has units with dishwashers.

