1414 Tuam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UNBEATABLE PRICE for such FANTASTIC Midtown location and layout. An EXCITING and VIBRANT part of town, with new development all around. MIDTOWN DOG PARK, Baldwin Square Park (with FARMERS MARKETS ON SATURDAYS), Midtown concert park, bars and restaurants such as 13 C and Weights and Measures. IDEAL LAYOUT for families or roommates alike with 3 FULL baths. CITY LIVING with NEIGHBORHOOD feel. Mature trees abound. Kitchen features gorgeous dark granite and stainless steel appliances. Flooring is REAL, original hardwood. WALK to the Metro Rail on Main. NO FLOODING! Hurry up to see it today.