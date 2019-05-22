All apartments in Houston
1414 Tuam Street
1414 Tuam Street

Location

1414 Tuam Street, Houston, TX 77004
Midtown

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UNBEATABLE PRICE for such FANTASTIC Midtown location and layout. An EXCITING and VIBRANT part of town, with new development all around. MIDTOWN DOG PARK, Baldwin Square Park (with FARMERS MARKETS ON SATURDAYS), Midtown concert park, bars and restaurants such as 13 C and Weights and Measures. IDEAL LAYOUT for families or roommates alike with 3 FULL baths. CITY LIVING with NEIGHBORHOOD feel. Mature trees abound. Kitchen features gorgeous dark granite and stainless steel appliances. Flooring is REAL, original hardwood. WALK to the Metro Rail on Main. NO FLOODING! Hurry up to see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Tuam Street have any available units?
1414 Tuam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Tuam Street have?
Some of 1414 Tuam Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Tuam Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Tuam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Tuam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Tuam Street is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Tuam Street offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Tuam Street offers parking.
Does 1414 Tuam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Tuam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Tuam Street have a pool?
No, 1414 Tuam Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Tuam Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 Tuam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Tuam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Tuam Street has units with dishwashers.

