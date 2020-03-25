1414 Cleveland St

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking distance to Midtown dining/shopping and just minutes from all that Downtown Houston has to offer. Quick commute to Med Center and I-45. This MOVE-IN READY 2 bed, 2 bath townhome features an open concept living space w/ GRANITE KITCHEN, s/s appliances, and new fridge. Balcony off second floor & small back patio. Master suite located on 3rd floor with dual vanities and whirlpool tub. NEW washer/dryer, and blinds!! GORGEOUS wood floors throughout. Don't wait. Call today. Take advantage of this opportunity. It will not last long!