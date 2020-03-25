All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1414 Cleveland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1414 Cleveland St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

1414 Cleveland St

1414 Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1414 Cleveland Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking distance to Midtown dining/shopping and just minutes from all that Downtown Houston has to offer. Quick commute to Med Center and I-45. This MOVE-IN READY 2 bed, 2 bath townhome features an open concept living space w/ GRANITE KITCHEN, s/s appliances, and new fridge. Balcony off second floor & small back patio. Master suite located on 3rd floor with dual vanities and whirlpool tub. NEW washer/dryer, and blinds!! GORGEOUS wood floors throughout. Don't wait. Call today. Take advantage of this opportunity. It will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Cleveland St have any available units?
1414 Cleveland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Cleveland St have?
Some of 1414 Cleveland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Cleveland St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Cleveland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Cleveland St pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Cleveland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1414 Cleveland St offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Cleveland St offers parking.
Does 1414 Cleveland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 Cleveland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Cleveland St have a pool?
Yes, 1414 Cleveland St has a pool.
Does 1414 Cleveland St have accessible units?
Yes, 1414 Cleveland St has accessible units.
Does 1414 Cleveland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Cleveland St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston