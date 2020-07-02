1414 Alexander Street

Amenities

Location. Character. History. This gorgeous craftsman style bungalow nestled on a 5,000 square foot lot in Houston Heights is a must-see. Stunning & charming, this 4-bed, 3-bath beauty has plenty of upgrades. Recent renovations include updated plumbing & electrical, new HVAC system, and wall & ceiling insulation. With hardwood floors throughout, this stunning home's floorplan has been opened up to provide large spaces with great flow for living and entertaining. The kitchen offers plenty of space & natural light. Oversized masters features a walk-in closet and a large bath. The front porch provides a cozy space perfect for relaxation and entertaining guests. Close to I-10, I-45, 610, this property is convenient to all Inner Loop has to offer. Just minutes to fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment options in The Heights. Great opportunity to own a home just a stone's throw away to Heights jogging trail while also zoned to excellent schools. Don't miss out on this gem!