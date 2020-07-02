All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1414 Alexander Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1414 Alexander Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:18 PM

1414 Alexander Street

1414 Alexander Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1414 Alexander Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location. Character. History. This gorgeous craftsman style bungalow nestled on a 5,000 square foot lot in Houston Heights is a must-see. Stunning & charming, this 4-bed, 3-bath beauty has plenty of upgrades. Recent renovations include updated plumbing & electrical, new HVAC system, and wall & ceiling insulation. With hardwood floors throughout, this stunning home's floorplan has been opened up to provide large spaces with great flow for living and entertaining. The kitchen offers plenty of space & natural light. Oversized masters features a walk-in closet and a large bath. The front porch provides a cozy space perfect for relaxation and entertaining guests. Close to I-10, I-45, 610, this property is convenient to all Inner Loop has to offer. Just minutes to fantastic dining, shopping, and entertainment options in The Heights. Great opportunity to own a home just a stone's throw away to Heights jogging trail while also zoned to excellent schools. Don't miss out on this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Alexander Street have any available units?
1414 Alexander Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Alexander Street have?
Some of 1414 Alexander Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Alexander Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Alexander Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Alexander Street pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Alexander Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1414 Alexander Street offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Alexander Street offers parking.
Does 1414 Alexander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Alexander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Alexander Street have a pool?
No, 1414 Alexander Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Alexander Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 Alexander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Alexander Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Alexander Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
3702 Flora
3702 Flora
Houston, TX 77006
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston