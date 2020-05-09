All apartments in Houston
1413 Nashua Street
1413 Nashua Street

1413 Nashua Street · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Nashua Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Location, location in the Heights! Some things to love about this home: Only 2 stories. No climbing stairs to a 3rd and 4th floor with no elevator! Open concept first floor living with hardwood floors. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Generous master bedroom. Master bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. All secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Jack-and-Jill bathroom between the secondary bedrooms. Game room on the second floor. Smart thermostat. Recent ductwork. Back yard features a patio and turf yard for minimal maintenance. Walk to Heights Beir Garten and 19th Street restaurants. Easy access to 610 and I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Nashua Street have any available units?
1413 Nashua Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Nashua Street have?
Some of 1413 Nashua Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Nashua Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Nashua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Nashua Street pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Nashua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1413 Nashua Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Nashua Street offers parking.
Does 1413 Nashua Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 Nashua Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Nashua Street have a pool?
No, 1413 Nashua Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Nashua Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1413 Nashua Street has accessible units.
Does 1413 Nashua Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Nashua Street has units with dishwashers.

