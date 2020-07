Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live the Urban Lifestyle and enjoy all the attractions that midtown has to offer! Updated and upgraded town home in Baldwin Square. Updates Include: Wood Flooring, Plantation Shutters, New Paint, New Light Fixtures, New Door Hardware Downstairs. Spacious dual master suites. Come live in Trendy Midtown! No flood damage. Vacant and ready for immediate move in