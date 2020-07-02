All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1405 Chestnut Springs Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:09 AM

1405 Chestnut Springs Lane

1405 Chestnut Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1405 Chestnut Springs Lane, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This rental is a 3 bedroom house and only 2 bedrooms are available for renting out. The third bedroom is rented to another tenant. Fully-furnished shared common areas.

All utilities included - including DirecTV and High Speed Internet. Large living room. Back deck with large backyard for hosting. Washer/dryer inside home for use. Driveway and connected garage. Also attic space for Storage. Quiet neighborhood in Clear Creek School District. 3 community Pools.

Location is 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane Houston, TX. Bay Glen Community in Clear Lake Area, close to Space Center Blvd and Clear Lake City Blvd. Downtown in 25-30 minutes. Hobby Airport in 20 Minutes. Close to Interstate 45.

Security Deposit is $1000. Monthly rent is $1200. Application fee is $30.

Call Sephia Properties for more info at (713) 487-7483
3 bedroom house. 2 rooms for rent to a clean and responsible roommates.

All utilities included - including DirecTV and Internet.

Shared fully-furnished common areas. Large living room. Back deck with large backyard for hosting. Washer/dryer. Driveway and connected garage. Also attic space for Storage. Quiet neighborhood in Clear Creek School District. 3 community Pools

Downtown in 25-30 minutes. Hobby Airport in 20 Minutes. Close to 45.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane have any available units?
1405 Chestnut Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane have?
Some of 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Chestnut Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane has a pool.
Does 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
2222 Smith
2222 Smith St
Houston, TX 77002
Olympia at Willowick Park
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston