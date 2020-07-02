Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

This rental is a 3 bedroom house and only 2 bedrooms are available for renting out. The third bedroom is rented to another tenant. Fully-furnished shared common areas.



All utilities included - including DirecTV and High Speed Internet. Large living room. Back deck with large backyard for hosting. Washer/dryer inside home for use. Driveway and connected garage. Also attic space for Storage. Quiet neighborhood in Clear Creek School District. 3 community Pools.



Location is 1405 Chestnut Springs Lane Houston, TX. Bay Glen Community in Clear Lake Area, close to Space Center Blvd and Clear Lake City Blvd. Downtown in 25-30 minutes. Hobby Airport in 20 Minutes. Close to Interstate 45.



Security Deposit is $1000. Monthly rent is $1200. Application fee is $30.



Call Sephia Properties for more info at (713) 487-7483

