1402 Crocker Street

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ONLINE TOURS. TAKE A LOOK AT THE LISTING VIDEO FOR VIRTUAL TOUR. This RECENT CONSTRUCTION home is in the heart of Montrose and is complete with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and lots of NATURAL LIGHT!!! The open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining room, living room and half bath on the first floor and all bedrooms up. The Master bedroom is HUGE and has an EXQUISITE MASTER BATH that includes separate sink areas and space for a seated vanity. The secondary bedrooms are also large. The quiet street is walking distance from RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS and a BEAUTIFUL PARK. It's also minutes from Downtown, Midtown, The River Oaks Shopping Center, The Galleria and major freeways. AVAILABLE FOR LEASE OR SALE.