Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:52 PM

1402 Crocker Street

1402 Crocker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Crocker Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
parking
garage
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ONLINE TOURS. TAKE A LOOK AT THE LISTING VIDEO FOR VIRTUAL TOUR. This RECENT CONSTRUCTION home is in the heart of Montrose and is complete with modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and lots of NATURAL LIGHT!!! The open floor plan includes the kitchen, dining room, living room and half bath on the first floor and all bedrooms up. The Master bedroom is HUGE and has an EXQUISITE MASTER BATH that includes separate sink areas and space for a seated vanity. The secondary bedrooms are also large. The quiet street is walking distance from RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS and a BEAUTIFUL PARK. It's also minutes from Downtown, Midtown, The River Oaks Shopping Center, The Galleria and major freeways. AVAILABLE FOR LEASE OR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Crocker Street have any available units?
1402 Crocker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Crocker Street have?
Some of 1402 Crocker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Crocker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Crocker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Crocker Street pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Crocker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1402 Crocker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Crocker Street offers parking.
Does 1402 Crocker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Crocker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Crocker Street have a pool?
No, 1402 Crocker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Crocker Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1402 Crocker Street has accessible units.
Does 1402 Crocker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Crocker Street has units with dishwashers.

