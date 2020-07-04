13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

THIS IS IT! Magnificent Southern style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms cottage home is available for lease. Located in a highly desirable gated neighborhood near the lake at Deussen Park. Zoned to terrific schools! This upgraded custom built home is epitome of refined elegance of the south! Designer touches &amp; architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious dining room &amp; family room w/fireplace. Upgraded kitchen offer the epitome of entertaining. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops &amp; backsplash, designer tile &amp; custom cabinets. Beautifully integrated with the family room, the banquette of windows beacons you into the outdoor space. Game room, Bonus room w/fireplace, plus mother-in-law suite that includes their own space (living, bath, &amp; bedroom)! The Separate Master Suite is a peaceful haven, complete with itâs own porch &amp; stylist bath &amp; WIC. Water Utility &amp; Refrig included! Near Beltway for easy access to downtown!