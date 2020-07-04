All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive

Location

13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
THIS IS IT! Magnificent Southern style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms cottage home is available for lease. Located in a highly desirable gated neighborhood near the lake at Deussen Park. Zoned to terrific schools! This upgraded custom built home is epitome of refined elegance of the south! Designer touches &amp;amp; architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious dining room &amp;amp; family room w/fireplace. Upgraded kitchen offer the epitome of entertaining. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops &amp;amp; backsplash, designer tile &amp;amp; custom cabinets. Beautifully integrated with the family room, the banquette of windows beacons you into the outdoor space. Game room, Bonus room w/fireplace, plus mother-in-law suite that includes their own space (living, bath, &amp;amp; bedroom)! The Separate Master Suite is a peaceful haven, complete with itâs own porch &amp;amp; stylist bath &amp;amp; WIC. Water Utility &amp;amp; Refrig included! Near Beltway for easy access to downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive have any available units?
13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive have?
Some of 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13927 Lakeside Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

