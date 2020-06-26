All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 10 2019 at 6:56 PM

13914 BARNHART Boulevard

13914 Barnhart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13914 Barnhart Boulevard, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
Mediterranean Style Home located at a corner lot conveniently situated just across from Lakes of Parkway Club House where school bus drop off is located. This home has been completely remodeled. Boasts an open floor plan main formal living with access to sunroom. Great open concept living, encompasses a crisp floorplan. Features spacious formal dining , private study with wood paneled walls, powder bathroom, wine cove, Gourmet Kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, open to family/den room. This home offers Master Retreat with sitting area and sought after ensuite bedroom with walk in closet and bath downstairs. At second level features 2 ensuite bedrooms, each with own bath and walk in closets, huge game room with access to balcony with great views of backyard and remodeled sparkling pool. New Carpets, fresh wall paint, this home is full of natural light and amplitude.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13914 BARNHART Boulevard have any available units?
13914 BARNHART Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13914 BARNHART Boulevard have?
Some of 13914 BARNHART Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13914 BARNHART Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13914 BARNHART Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13914 BARNHART Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13914 BARNHART Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13914 BARNHART Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13914 BARNHART Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13914 BARNHART Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13914 BARNHART Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13914 BARNHART Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13914 BARNHART Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13914 BARNHART Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 13914 BARNHART Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 13914 BARNHART Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13914 BARNHART Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

