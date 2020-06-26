13914 BARNHART Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse game room parking pool

Mediterranean Style Home located at a corner lot conveniently situated just across from Lakes of Parkway Club House where school bus drop off is located. This home has been completely remodeled. Boasts an open floor plan main formal living with access to sunroom. Great open concept living, encompasses a crisp floorplan. Features spacious formal dining , private study with wood paneled walls, powder bathroom, wine cove, Gourmet Kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, open to family/den room. This home offers Master Retreat with sitting area and sought after ensuite bedroom with walk in closet and bath downstairs. At second level features 2 ensuite bedrooms, each with own bath and walk in closets, huge game room with access to balcony with great views of backyard and remodeled sparkling pool. New Carpets, fresh wall paint, this home is full of natural light and amplitude.