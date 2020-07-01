All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:22 PM

1379 Chardonnay Drive

1379 Chardonnay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1379 Chardonnay Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
House Did Not Flood during Harvey. Absolutely GORGEOUS home, filled with updates & upgrades. Enjoy convenience and comfort in this spacious townhome that is ready for quick move in amongst tree lined streets. New Interior Paint on walls and trim (Oct 2018), new aluminum balcony door in Master Suite (Oct 2018), new toilets in Master bath & Half bath(May 2018), and recent Roof 2016. Oversized 18 inch tile floors on 1st floor, wood & laminate flooring on 2nd floor, No Carpet thru out the house. 2 patios, large flagstone pavers, wood burning fireplace, Study downstairs can be used as 3rd bedroom with French doors. Tasteful Granite countertops in baths and kitchen, double ovens, and wine fridge. Huge walk in pantry with storage underneath stairs. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and shelving above. Washer, Dryer, Fridge staying with the property. Wonderful community offering year round use of the pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and beautiful green areas to walk pets. Exceptional HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 Chardonnay Drive have any available units?
1379 Chardonnay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1379 Chardonnay Drive have?
Some of 1379 Chardonnay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 Chardonnay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Chardonnay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Chardonnay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1379 Chardonnay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1379 Chardonnay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1379 Chardonnay Drive offers parking.
Does 1379 Chardonnay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1379 Chardonnay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Chardonnay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1379 Chardonnay Drive has a pool.
Does 1379 Chardonnay Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1379 Chardonnay Drive has accessible units.
Does 1379 Chardonnay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1379 Chardonnay Drive has units with dishwashers.

