1379 Chardonnay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

House Did Not Flood during Harvey. Absolutely GORGEOUS home, filled with updates & upgrades. Enjoy convenience and comfort in this spacious townhome that is ready for quick move in amongst tree lined streets. New Interior Paint on walls and trim (Oct 2018), new aluminum balcony door in Master Suite (Oct 2018), new toilets in Master bath & Half bath(May 2018), and recent Roof 2016. Oversized 18 inch tile floors on 1st floor, wood & laminate flooring on 2nd floor, No Carpet thru out the house. 2 patios, large flagstone pavers, wood burning fireplace, Study downstairs can be used as 3rd bedroom with French doors. Tasteful Granite countertops in baths and kitchen, double ovens, and wine fridge. Huge walk in pantry with storage underneath stairs. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and shelving above. Washer, Dryer, Fridge staying with the property. Wonderful community offering year round use of the pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and beautiful green areas to walk pets. Exceptional HOA.