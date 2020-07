Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house , perfect for families , newly renovated. $50 per applicant, we pull credit, criminal, and rental history we will work with most applicants. pets welcome case by case, please include proof of income copies of Id's, copy of lease, 2 months worth of income , and the app fee. Please call if you have any questions. Bedroom dimensions are estimates.



(RLNE5226877)