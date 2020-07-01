13346 Briar Forest Dr

Amenities

Go on, don't be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven't experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you've only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!



Apartment Amenities



Accent walls for that extra pop of color



Designer light fixtures



Exposed A/C spiral ducts for a sleek industrial feel



Hardwood floors



Upgraded, stainless steel appliances



Clean lines, high-end finishes and materials



Upgraded hardware



Stylish granite countertops



Community Amenities



Exclusive screening room to view movies



Executive style poker/cards room with posh seating



Fully equipped fitness center



Designated spinning room



Airy outdoor lounge with fireplace



Gourmet BBQ station



Internet cafe in open air, spacious mezzanine



On-site art gallery featuring local, diverse artists



Reserved parking and controlled access community



State-of-the-art conference room



Sparkling swimming pool



WiFi internet access



Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).