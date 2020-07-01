13346 Briar Forest Dr

Amenities
Go on, don't be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you haven't experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you've only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!
Apartment Amenities
Accent walls for that extra pop of color
Designer light fixtures
Exposed A/C spiral ducts for a sleek industrial feel
Hardwood floors
Upgraded, stainless steel appliances
Clean lines, high-end finishes and materials
Upgraded hardware
Stylish granite countertops
Community Amenities
Exclusive screening room to view movies
Executive style poker/cards room with posh seating
Fully equipped fitness center
Designated spinning room
Airy outdoor lounge with fireplace
Gourmet BBQ station
Internet cafe in open air, spacious mezzanine
On-site art gallery featuring local, diverse artists
Reserved parking and controlled access community
State-of-the-art conference room
Sparkling swimming pool
WiFi internet access
Working with us.
We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).