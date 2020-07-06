All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd

13303 Bomoseen Lake · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Bomoseen Lake, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath Great School District - Property Id: 212186

Beautiful one story Home on a corner lot within walking distance to Lake Houston . Over sized tile flow through the entry, family room, formal dining, and halls to bedrooms. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter-tops with a large centered bar. Family room is open to the kitchen which creates a great entertainment space and has a fireplace. Large master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms for privacy. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Large front load washer and dryer. Large back patio with spacious yard. Separately fenced side yard great for gardening. Attic is partially decked for storage. This is a beautiful home and it has never flooded. Neighborhood has great features such as a gym, pool, 2 fishing piers and a kayak drop off.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212186
Property Id 212186

(RLNE5499791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd have any available units?
13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd have?
Some of 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd offer parking?
No, 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd has a pool.
Does 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.

