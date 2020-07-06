13303 Bomoseen Lake Rd

Amenities

Beautiful one story Home on a corner lot within walking distance to Lake Houston . Over sized tile flow through the entry, family room, formal dining, and halls to bedrooms. The kitchen has 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and granite counter-tops with a large centered bar. Family room is open to the kitchen which creates a great entertainment space and has a fireplace. Large master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms for privacy. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Large front load washer and dryer. Large back patio with spacious yard. Separately fenced side yard great for gardening. Attic is partially decked for storage. This is a beautiful home and it has never flooded. Neighborhood has great features such as a gym, pool, 2 fishing piers and a kayak drop off.

