13274 Trail Hollow Drive

Beautiful Town home located in the memorial area! Minutes to Energy Corridor and City Center. Convenient driving to Downtown/ Uptown. Zone to Rummel Creek elementary and Memorial Middle school. Quiet community with swimming pool, playground and lots of greens!Modern 2 story town home with tons of natural light, decent backyard to chill out for Sunday BBQ's. Brand new double-pane patio gate & window, new flooring throughout the first floor, new dishwasher, AC & heater installed just recently. TV Channel, water, trash, gas are all included, appliances are all included, low electricity bill. Immediate occupancy available!