Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:42 AM

1327 E Brooklake Drive

1327 East Brooklake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 East Brooklake Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
guest suite
tennis court
This home embodies Lakeside Place charm! This one story home with a fantastic layout is on a lovely and large lot near the back of the neighborhood. You'll enjoy the fabulously updated and open concept kitchen, abundant natural light coming from the central atrium courtyard, a handsome study, soaring ceilings in the living room, ample storage and a huge master suite. The pool, deck and pool house (710 sq. ft) complete this home in amazing fashion and will all be central family gathering places! With a bedroom, full bath, living room, and kitchenette this can be a full guest suite and/or work out room and is the perfect set up for gracious entertaining. While this is a peaceful and serene place to live, it is also close to plentiful shopping and dining, Lakeside Country Club and Westside Tennis Center and easy freeway access in any direction. There are many upgrades including new flooring, windows and more. Calling this Lakeside Place home yours is an excellent choice! DID NOT FLOOD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 E Brooklake Drive have any available units?
1327 E Brooklake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 E Brooklake Drive have?
Some of 1327 E Brooklake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 E Brooklake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 E Brooklake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 E Brooklake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1327 E Brooklake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1327 E Brooklake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 E Brooklake Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 E Brooklake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 E Brooklake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 E Brooklake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1327 E Brooklake Drive has a pool.
Does 1327 E Brooklake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1327 E Brooklake Drive has accessible units.
Does 1327 E Brooklake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 E Brooklake Drive has units with dishwashers.

