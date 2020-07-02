1327 E Brooklake Drive

Amenities

This home embodies Lakeside Place charm! This one story home with a fantastic layout is on a lovely and large lot near the back of the neighborhood. You'll enjoy the fabulously updated and open concept kitchen, abundant natural light coming from the central atrium courtyard, a handsome study, soaring ceilings in the living room, ample storage and a huge master suite. The pool, deck and pool house (710 sq. ft) complete this home in amazing fashion and will all be central family gathering places! With a bedroom, full bath, living room, and kitchenette this can be a full guest suite and/or work out room and is the perfect set up for gracious entertaining. While this is a peaceful and serene place to live, it is also close to plentiful shopping and dining, Lakeside Country Club and Westside Tennis Center and easy freeway access in any direction. There are many upgrades including new flooring, windows and more. Calling this Lakeside Place home yours is an excellent choice! DID NOT FLOOD!