All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1323 West Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1323 West Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1323 West Forest

1323 W Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1323 W Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77043
Energy Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful David Weekley home located in the Energy Corridor, 4 bedrooms, and a study with 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom down, luminous living room looking at a nice swimming pool. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, island kitchen and breakfast area. Driveway with iron gate. Tile and laminate floors, no carpets. Spring Branch schools, close to Town & Country, City Centre, and Memorial City Mall. In the Westwick Subdivision subdivision, with swimming pool, tennis courts, and access to the Addicks Reservoir and Bike Trail. Available 03/15/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 West Forest have any available units?
1323 West Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 West Forest have?
Some of 1323 West Forest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 West Forest currently offering any rent specials?
1323 West Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 West Forest pet-friendly?
No, 1323 West Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1323 West Forest offer parking?
Yes, 1323 West Forest offers parking.
Does 1323 West Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 West Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 West Forest have a pool?
Yes, 1323 West Forest has a pool.
Does 1323 West Forest have accessible units?
Yes, 1323 West Forest has accessible units.
Does 1323 West Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 West Forest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston