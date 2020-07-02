1323 West Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking pool tennis court

Beautiful David Weekley home located in the Energy Corridor, 4 bedrooms, and a study with 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom down, luminous living room looking at a nice swimming pool. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, island kitchen and breakfast area. Driveway with iron gate. Tile and laminate floors, no carpets. Spring Branch schools, close to Town & Country, City Centre, and Memorial City Mall. In the Westwick Subdivision subdivision, with swimming pool, tennis courts, and access to the Addicks Reservoir and Bike Trail. Available 03/15/2019.