1319 Birdsall Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:28 PM

1319 Birdsall Street

1319 Birdsall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Birdsall Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CONGRATULATIONS - YOU FOUND IT!!! This Gem is located in a prime location close to Washington's nightlife and restaurants, Allen Parkway, and minutes from both downtown and Memorial Park. Appreciate beautiful flooring throughout, take advantage of the spacious and functional second level with the laundry room located right next to the kitchen, all 3 rooms are good size and make sure you pamper yourself with fresh air in your own balcony. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW! - PICTURES WERE TAKEN WHEN PREVIOUS OCCUPANT WAS LIVING THERE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Birdsall Street have any available units?
1319 Birdsall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Birdsall Street have?
Some of 1319 Birdsall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Birdsall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Birdsall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Birdsall Street pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Birdsall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1319 Birdsall Street offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Birdsall Street offers parking.
Does 1319 Birdsall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 Birdsall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Birdsall Street have a pool?
No, 1319 Birdsall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Birdsall Street have accessible units?
No, 1319 Birdsall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Birdsall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Birdsall Street has units with dishwashers.

