Amenities

in unit laundry carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Freshly painted one-story home is perfect for a homeowner who doesn't want a lot of maintenance. Home has two spacious bedrooms, one full bath and an eat-in kitchen. Beautiful new ceramic wood tile throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and lots of natural light. Comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer!