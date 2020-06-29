1310 Nashua Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Enjoy Lights in the Heights from the covered porch of this adorable and historic bungalow. This quintessential 1920 Heights bungalow has been lovingly updated and is nestled in a quiet and open block of Nashua Street. Property location is ideal for a swift commute to Downtown or to slip onto I-10, and convenient to Love Elementary, Love Park or the White Oak restaurant scene. This cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offers all the amenities of a new era of lifestyle. Features of the home include ship-lap accent walls, subway tile back-splashes, exposed wood beam vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, deep kitchen sink and plenty of windows for the natural sunlight to shine in. Master bedroom suite features dual sinks, granite counters, custom built ins and relaxing tub and shower combo. Schedule your showing of this perfectly priced home today!!!