1310 Nashua Street
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:27 PM

1310 Nashua Street

1310 Nashua Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Nashua Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Enjoy Lights in the Heights from the covered porch of this adorable and historic bungalow. This quintessential 1920 Heights bungalow has been lovingly updated and is nestled in a quiet and open block of Nashua Street. Property location is ideal for a swift commute to Downtown or to slip onto I-10, and convenient to Love Elementary, Love Park or the White Oak restaurant scene. This cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offers all the amenities of a new era of lifestyle. Features of the home include ship-lap accent walls, subway tile back-splashes, exposed wood beam vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, deep kitchen sink and plenty of windows for the natural sunlight to shine in. Master bedroom suite features dual sinks, granite counters, custom built ins and relaxing tub and shower combo. Schedule your showing of this perfectly priced home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Nashua Street have any available units?
1310 Nashua Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Nashua Street have?
Some of 1310 Nashua Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Nashua Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Nashua Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Nashua Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Nashua Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1310 Nashua Street offer parking?
No, 1310 Nashua Street does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Nashua Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Nashua Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Nashua Street have a pool?
No, 1310 Nashua Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Nashua Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1310 Nashua Street has accessible units.
Does 1310 Nashua Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Nashua Street has units with dishwashers.

