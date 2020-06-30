1305 Lakin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage internet access new construction

Your chance to lease a Never-Been-Lived-In, QUALITY (2019) CONSTRUCTION in the sought-after Washington Corridor! Features 2 bedrooms, JAW-DROPPING master bathroom with an entertaining OPEN PLAN. Rare YARD, driveway & ROOFTOP DECK w/city views. SMART HOME FEATURES w/ Wi-Fi garage door by Lift Master, SMART car charger capable, RING DOORBELL, NEST thermostat & LED lighting throughout. Designer interiors include; 5 white oak HARDWOOD flooring, SOLID interior doors, modern SLEEK cabinetry & fine QUARTZ counters. Built for entertaining w/ an ideal layout including; a HUGE kitchen island, under cabinet lighting, *BONUS* balcony off main living room & an OVERSIZED garage fitting for large cars/SUV/pickup trucks. Situated among all of Houstons HOTSPOTS; just minutes from downtown, Galleria, Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou, Studemont Junction, just-opened HEB & more!