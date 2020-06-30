All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:23 PM

1305 Lakin Street

1305 Lakin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Lakin Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Your chance to lease a Never-Been-Lived-In, QUALITY (2019) CONSTRUCTION in the sought-after Washington Corridor! Features 2 bedrooms, JAW-DROPPING master bathroom with an entertaining OPEN PLAN. Rare YARD, driveway & ROOFTOP DECK w/city views. SMART HOME FEATURES w/ Wi-Fi garage door by Lift Master, SMART car charger capable, RING DOORBELL, NEST thermostat & LED lighting throughout. Designer interiors include; 5 white oak HARDWOOD flooring, SOLID interior doors, modern SLEEK cabinetry & fine QUARTZ counters. Built for entertaining w/ an ideal layout including; a HUGE kitchen island, under cabinet lighting, *BONUS* balcony off main living room & an OVERSIZED garage fitting for large cars/SUV/pickup trucks. Situated among all of Houstons HOTSPOTS; just minutes from downtown, Galleria, Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou, Studemont Junction, just-opened HEB & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Lakin Street have any available units?
1305 Lakin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Lakin Street have?
Some of 1305 Lakin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Lakin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Lakin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Lakin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Lakin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1305 Lakin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Lakin Street offers parking.
Does 1305 Lakin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Lakin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Lakin Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Lakin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Lakin Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1305 Lakin Street has accessible units.
Does 1305 Lakin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Lakin Street has units with dishwashers.

