13031 Jasmine Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Attractive 3 bedroom TH located in the beautiful master planned community of Summerwood, overlooks the park w/no back neighbors! Meticulously maintained, the Living Room is updated with laminate wood & windows for natural light. Suspended storage in the garage, split bedroom layout. You'll love the soaring ceilings in the master, plus 2 large walk-in closets & MB has garden tub/shower combo. All bedrooms along with game/media room & laundry are up. Fantastic location with easy access to BW.