All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 13031 Jasmine Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
13031 Jasmine Park Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:28 PM

13031 Jasmine Park Lane

13031 Jasmine Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13031 Jasmine Park Lane, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Attractive 3 bedroom TH located in the beautiful master planned community of Summerwood, overlooks the park w/no back neighbors! Meticulously maintained, the Living Room is updated with laminate wood & windows for natural light. Suspended storage in the garage, split bedroom layout. You'll love the soaring ceilings in the master, plus 2 large walk-in closets & MB has garden tub/shower combo. All bedrooms along with game/media room & laundry are up. Fantastic location with easy access to BW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13031 Jasmine Park Lane have any available units?
13031 Jasmine Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13031 Jasmine Park Lane have?
Some of 13031 Jasmine Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13031 Jasmine Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13031 Jasmine Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13031 Jasmine Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13031 Jasmine Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13031 Jasmine Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13031 Jasmine Park Lane offers parking.
Does 13031 Jasmine Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13031 Jasmine Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13031 Jasmine Park Lane have a pool?
No, 13031 Jasmine Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13031 Jasmine Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 13031 Jasmine Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13031 Jasmine Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13031 Jasmine Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Alexan Southside Place
4139 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston