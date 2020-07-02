12820 Royce Ln

Amenities
Completely remodeled home, easy access to freeway. - Property Id: 148098
Beautiful, completely remodeled home ready for move in, easy access to downtown. Home in quiet neighborhood. House sits on a 1/2 acre lot with included lawn care. All new kitchen appliances and alarm system. There is also a spare room that can be used as a 4th bedroom or Sun room. The house never flooded during Harvey.
No Pets Allowed
