Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12809 Rocco's Trail
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:11 AM

12809 Rocco's Trail

12809 Rocco South Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12809 Rocco South Trail, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Duffy 1392 plan - 2 story home with 1392 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12809 Rocco's Trail have any available units?
12809 Rocco's Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12809 Rocco's Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12809 Rocco's Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12809 Rocco's Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12809 Rocco's Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12809 Rocco's Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12809 Rocco's Trail offers parking.
Does 12809 Rocco's Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12809 Rocco's Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12809 Rocco's Trail have a pool?
No, 12809 Rocco's Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12809 Rocco's Trail have accessible units?
No, 12809 Rocco's Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12809 Rocco's Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12809 Rocco's Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12809 Rocco's Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12809 Rocco's Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

