Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great Family Home off TX-288 now available to rent. Bonus family room off entry, vaulted living room, covered patio with a view of large backyard and no back neighbors. Choice of large bedroom with two closets or bedroom with attached bath for Master. Come see what this home can offer your family. *Previous Pictures Used - Tenant Occupied*