12625 Memorial Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:48 AM

12625 Memorial Drive

12625 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12625 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This town home has Designer finishes everywhere after being remodeled from top to bottom. Features include custom cabinets w/soft close doors/drawers, under counter lights, single bowl under-mount SS sink, quartz counter tops, Designer lighting, herringbone pattern tile floors, CFL/LED recessed lights. Kitchen was enlarged and has custom center island for more storage and pull-out trash drawer. Top of line Bosch appliances incl a French door fridge & gas range. Wet bar was reconfigured for a pantry and dry bar service the kitchen. Gas log fireplace re-surfaced with stone to ceiling. Two panel doors, updated stair railing, double pane windows & exterior doors, recent water heater, updated carpet upstairs. Very spacious Master w/large walk in closet and en-suite bath. Private patio in front overlooking green space and private atrium off dining and kitchen for extra light and happy hour. Great schools and 24 hours manned front gate. Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12625 Memorial Drive have any available units?
12625 Memorial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12625 Memorial Drive have?
Some of 12625 Memorial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12625 Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12625 Memorial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12625 Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12625 Memorial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12625 Memorial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12625 Memorial Drive offers parking.
Does 12625 Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12625 Memorial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12625 Memorial Drive have a pool?
No, 12625 Memorial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12625 Memorial Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12625 Memorial Drive has accessible units.
Does 12625 Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12625 Memorial Drive has units with dishwashers.

