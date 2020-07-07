12625 Memorial Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This town home has Designer finishes everywhere after being remodeled from top to bottom. Features include custom cabinets w/soft close doors/drawers, under counter lights, single bowl under-mount SS sink, quartz counter tops, Designer lighting, herringbone pattern tile floors, CFL/LED recessed lights. Kitchen was enlarged and has custom center island for more storage and pull-out trash drawer. Top of line Bosch appliances incl a French door fridge & gas range. Wet bar was reconfigured for a pantry and dry bar service the kitchen. Gas log fireplace re-surfaced with stone to ceiling. Two panel doors, updated stair railing, double pane windows & exterior doors, recent water heater, updated carpet upstairs. Very spacious Master w/large walk in closet and en-suite bath. Private patio in front overlooking green space and private atrium off dining and kitchen for extra light and happy hour. Great schools and 24 hours manned front gate. Don't miss this great opportunity!