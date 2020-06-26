All apartments in Houston
1250 Gardenia Drive

Location

1250 Gardenia Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredibly cute 2/1 with large patio, automatic iron gate and 2 car garage home in Oak Forest. Great curb appeal. Hardwood floors in living, dining, den and 2 bedrooms. Stained concrete floors in kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and views of the gorgeous backyard. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or to enjoy a relaxing evening by the swing. This home is conveniently located in Oak Forest just minutes away from the Heights, the Galleria and countless Downtown attractions and blocks away from Kroger, Walgreens, Berryhill on 43rd and Ella. Zoned to and walking distance to Oak Forest Elementary. Call me today for showing details and to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program!!! **Yard maintenance is included** **Property will be available August 5th** **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
1250 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 1250 Gardenia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Gardenia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 1250 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Gardenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 1250 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Gardenia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

