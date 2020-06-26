1250 Gardenia Drive

Amenities

Incredibly cute 2/1 with large patio, automatic iron gate and 2 car garage home in Oak Forest. Great curb appeal. Hardwood floors in living, dining, den and 2 bedrooms. Stained concrete floors in kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and views of the gorgeous backyard. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or to enjoy a relaxing evening by the swing. This home is conveniently located in Oak Forest just minutes away from the Heights, the Galleria and countless Downtown attractions and blocks away from Kroger, Walgreens, Berryhill on 43rd and Ella. Zoned to and walking distance to Oak Forest Elementary. Call me today for showing details and to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program!!! **Yard maintenance is included** **Property will be available August 5th** **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets