12335 Brandywyne Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and spacious single story home located on a quiet, tree-line street with an abundance of upgrades and natural light! Wood-look tile flows throughout the main areas of the home with new carpet installed in the bedrooms and study. The spacious kitchen overlooks the living area, making this home perfect for entertaining, and includes granite countertops and a stainless steel refrigerator! The recently updated master suite includes a renovated bath with standalone shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the oversized backyard with outdoor kitchen and children's playset, both of which will be staying with the home! This home is being offered furnished or unfurnished, and has NEVER FLOODED!