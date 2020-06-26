All apartments in Houston
12335 Brandywyne Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

12335 Brandywyne Drive

12335 Brandywyne Drive · No Longer Available
Houston
Briarforest
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12335 Brandywyne Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and spacious single story home located on a quiet, tree-line street with an abundance of upgrades and natural light! Wood-look tile flows throughout the main areas of the home with new carpet installed in the bedrooms and study. The spacious kitchen overlooks the living area, making this home perfect for entertaining, and includes granite countertops and a stainless steel refrigerator! The recently updated master suite includes a renovated bath with standalone shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the oversized backyard with outdoor kitchen and children's playset, both of which will be staying with the home! This home is being offered furnished or unfurnished, and has NEVER FLOODED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12335 Brandywyne Drive have any available units?
12335 Brandywyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12335 Brandywyne Drive have?
Some of 12335 Brandywyne Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12335 Brandywyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12335 Brandywyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12335 Brandywyne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12335 Brandywyne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12335 Brandywyne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12335 Brandywyne Drive offers parking.
Does 12335 Brandywyne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12335 Brandywyne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12335 Brandywyne Drive have a pool?
No, 12335 Brandywyne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12335 Brandywyne Drive have accessible units?
No, 12335 Brandywyne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12335 Brandywyne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12335 Brandywyne Drive has units with dishwashers.

