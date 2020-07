Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beaultiful townhome in a quiet neighborhood, conveniently located near Beltway 8 and I-69. Three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, wet bar, two car garage and private patio. Security iron bars for all windows and doors. Community swimming pool and tennis court just one block away. Seller did a lot of upgrades on the place.