All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12218 Coppertree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12218 Coppertree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12218 Coppertree Lane

12218 Coppertree Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12218 Coppertree Ln, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This unit has an elegant, bright open concept kitchen just waiting for you! Master suite in the first floor, custom built shelves in the second floor.Very convenient location, close to the Galleria and Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 Coppertree Lane have any available units?
12218 Coppertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12218 Coppertree Lane have?
Some of 12218 Coppertree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12218 Coppertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12218 Coppertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 Coppertree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12218 Coppertree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12218 Coppertree Lane offer parking?
No, 12218 Coppertree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12218 Coppertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12218 Coppertree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 Coppertree Lane have a pool?
No, 12218 Coppertree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12218 Coppertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 12218 Coppertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 Coppertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12218 Coppertree Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77042
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston