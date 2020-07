Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park hot tub playground

Advenir at the Med Center is your own private paradise amidst the hustle and bustle of city living. Advenir at the Med Center offers three distinctive floor plans, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to fit your needs. Each apartment home has its own unique characteristics enhanced by comfortable design for you and your pets. Our community offers a variety of amenities and features in a prime location. If youre among the many individuals who are looking for a comfortable living experience packed with everything that you need, we can help.