Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

This home available now for rent is so very nice! Some tile, some newer wood laminate flooring. Clean appliances (fridge, washer & dryer included), paint, new AC. One bedroom and one full bath. It even has double-pane windows to help with energy efficiency. Gated complex with area pool. One covered and one uncovered parking space. Small courtyard area. Come see!