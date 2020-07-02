Rent Calculator
1206 Matthews St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:43 PM
1206 Matthews St
1206 Matthews Street
Report This Listing
1206 Matthews Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
1206 Matthews St - Property Id: 215990
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215990
Property Id 215990
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5672153)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 Matthews St have any available units?
1206 Matthews St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1206 Matthews St have?
Some of 1206 Matthews St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1206 Matthews St currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Matthews St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Matthews St pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Matthews St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 1206 Matthews St offer parking?
No, 1206 Matthews St does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Matthews St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Matthews St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Matthews St have a pool?
No, 1206 Matthews St does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Matthews St have accessible units?
No, 1206 Matthews St does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Matthews St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Matthews St has units with dishwashers.
