12010 Rocky Knoll

This is a great house, fully furnished, with cable TV, movie channels, work desk w/ 29 monitor and printer. Two car garage. Wooden floors. Main bedroom has a king size bed, two bedrooms have queen size beds and one bedroom has a crib and a double bed. Three bedrooms have cable tv. Garden has a meditation fountain with a couple of benches.



House has great location, 20 minutes from Galleria, and Medical Center, 20 min. to downtown. Supermarkets and Walmart nearby. Great restaurants and shopping places nearby.



Located in the Energy Corridor, near I-10 and Westpark and Sam Houston Tollways.



Minimum 3 days rental.