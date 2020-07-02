All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12010 Rocky Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12010 Rocky Knoll
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:43 AM

12010 Rocky Knoll

12010 Rocky Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12010 Rocky Knoll Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great house, fully furnished, with cable TV, movie channels, work desk w/ 29 monitor and printer. Two car garage. Wooden floors. Main bedroom has a king size bed, two bedrooms have queen size beds and one bedroom has a crib and a double bed. Three bedrooms have cable tv. Garden has a meditation fountain with a couple of benches.

House has great location, 20 minutes from Galleria, and Medical Center, 20 min. to downtown. Supermarkets and Walmart nearby. Great restaurants and shopping places nearby.

Located in the Energy Corridor, near I-10 and Westpark and Sam Houston Tollways.

Minimum 3 days rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12010 Rocky Knoll have any available units?
12010 Rocky Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12010 Rocky Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
12010 Rocky Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12010 Rocky Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 12010 Rocky Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12010 Rocky Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 12010 Rocky Knoll offers parking.
Does 12010 Rocky Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12010 Rocky Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12010 Rocky Knoll have a pool?
No, 12010 Rocky Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 12010 Rocky Knoll have accessible units?
No, 12010 Rocky Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 12010 Rocky Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 12010 Rocky Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12010 Rocky Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 12010 Rocky Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston