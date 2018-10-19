All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12010 Braewick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12010 Braewick Dr
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:24 PM

12010 Braewick Dr

12010 Braewick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12010 Braewick Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12010 Braewick - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet:1460
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dryer, Refrigerator, Washer Connections, Washer.

Extras: Check out this lovely 1 story property and be the next to call it home! It has a wide-open and very well lighted living room. The cute kitchen features more than enough cabinets and additional granite countertop space. The Bedrooms have comfy carpet floors and ceiling fans! Lovely french doors open to a large fenced backyard to enjoy fun outdoor activities There's even a covered porch! Formal dining, den and more! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4135934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12010 Braewick Dr have any available units?
12010 Braewick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12010 Braewick Dr have?
Some of 12010 Braewick Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12010 Braewick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12010 Braewick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12010 Braewick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12010 Braewick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12010 Braewick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12010 Braewick Dr offers parking.
Does 12010 Braewick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12010 Braewick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12010 Braewick Dr have a pool?
No, 12010 Braewick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12010 Braewick Dr have accessible units?
No, 12010 Braewick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12010 Braewick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12010 Braewick Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
The James
2303 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
PEARL MARKETPLACE AT MIDTOWN
3120 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston