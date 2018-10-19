12010 Braewick Dr

Amenities
12010 Braewick - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet:1460
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dryer, Refrigerator, Washer Connections, Washer.
Extras: Check out this lovely 1 story property and be the next to call it home! It has a wide-open and very well lighted living room. The cute kitchen features more than enough cabinets and additional granite countertop space. The Bedrooms have comfy carpet floors and ceiling fans! Lovely french doors open to a large fenced backyard to enjoy fun outdoor activities There's even a covered porch! Formal dining, den and more! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!!
