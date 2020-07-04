11942 Jelicoe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Never flooded! 2011 Updated two story house on corner lot with large backyard in the City Park neighborhood, close to Highway 288 and Beltway 8 and minutes from Medical Center. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, all bedrooms up. Detached 2 car garage with 240v outlet for power tools and peg boards included. Upgrades include granite countertops, soaking tub and laminate flooring. Fridge, washer/dryer and trash collection is included with the lease. Mowing is provided for front yard. Renter's insurance required.