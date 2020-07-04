11942 Jelicoe Drive

Amenities
Never flooded! 2011 Updated two story house on corner lot with large backyard in the City Park neighborhood, close to Highway 288 and Beltway 8 and minutes from Medical Center. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, all bedrooms up. Detached 2 car garage with 240v outlet for power tools and peg boards included. Upgrades include granite countertops, soaking tub and laminate flooring. Fridge, washer/dryer and trash collection is included with the lease. Mowing is provided for front yard. Renter's insurance required.