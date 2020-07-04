All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11942 Jelicoe Drive

11942 Jelicoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11942 Jelicoe Drive, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Never flooded! 2011 Updated two story house on corner lot with large backyard in the City Park neighborhood, close to Highway 288 and Beltway 8 and minutes from Medical Center. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, all bedrooms up. Detached 2 car garage with 240v outlet for power tools and peg boards included. Upgrades include granite countertops, soaking tub and laminate flooring. Fridge, washer/dryer and trash collection is included with the lease. Mowing is provided for front yard. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11942 Jelicoe Drive have any available units?
11942 Jelicoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11942 Jelicoe Drive have?
Some of 11942 Jelicoe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11942 Jelicoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11942 Jelicoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11942 Jelicoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11942 Jelicoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11942 Jelicoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11942 Jelicoe Drive offers parking.
Does 11942 Jelicoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11942 Jelicoe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11942 Jelicoe Drive have a pool?
No, 11942 Jelicoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11942 Jelicoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 11942 Jelicoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11942 Jelicoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11942 Jelicoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

