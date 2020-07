Amenities

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - House Flooded During Hurricane Harvey and is COMPLETELY Renovated!! Spacious 3 Bedroom home! Engineered Hardwood and Tile Throughout. Very Open Floor Plan Makes for Great Entertaining! All Stainless Appliances in Kitchen and Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen AND In Bathrooms! Large Back Yard with Plenty of Shade! Detached Garage! MUST SEE!**REFRIGERATOR TO BE INSTALLED ON MOVE-IN, UPON REQUEST!



(RLNE4502719)