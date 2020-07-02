All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

11902 Riverview Drive

11902 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

11902 Riverview Way, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
**NEVER FLOODED** Come see this beautiful, ready to move in, contemporary styled home in the heart of The Energy Corridor with easy access to the miles of trails in Terry Hershey Park. Many indoor features include: soaring ceilings, wrap-around floorplan to the courtyard, large master bath with his/hers walk-in closets and an large upstairs game/flex room. Recent upgrades include: hardwood flooring, horizontal re-piping, decorative rain shower in MB, A/C, 2 Nest smart thermostats, roofing (2019), granite countertops and fresh paint. Dont miss this great opportunity! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11902 Riverview Drive have any available units?
11902 Riverview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11902 Riverview Drive have?
Some of 11902 Riverview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11902 Riverview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11902 Riverview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11902 Riverview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11902 Riverview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11902 Riverview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11902 Riverview Drive offers parking.
Does 11902 Riverview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11902 Riverview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11902 Riverview Drive have a pool?
No, 11902 Riverview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11902 Riverview Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11902 Riverview Drive has accessible units.
Does 11902 Riverview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11902 Riverview Drive has units with dishwashers.

