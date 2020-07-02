11902 Riverview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking

**NEVER FLOODED** Come see this beautiful, ready to move in, contemporary styled home in the heart of The Energy Corridor with easy access to the miles of trails in Terry Hershey Park. Many indoor features include: soaring ceilings, wrap-around floorplan to the courtyard, large master bath with his/hers walk-in closets and an large upstairs game/flex room. Recent upgrades include: hardwood flooring, horizontal re-piping, decorative rain shower in MB, A/C, 2 Nest smart thermostats, roofing (2019), granite countertops and fresh paint. Dont miss this great opportunity! Schedule a showing today!